Rev. John Bressler - Willing to disagree without prejudice, malice, hatred

Hate! Hate! Hate! As is heard so much lately, "I just hate those people! I hate who they are, what they do, how they speak, their color, speech, customs, dress. You name 'em, and I hate 'em."

I grew up in a household of haters. They didn't use the word much, but there were a lot of people they disliked because of their religion, background and looks. Mom used to sing me songs with racist words and laugh and laugh. I didn't understand, but I laughed, too. The same with some of the jokes my dad and his friends told. They laughed and so did I.

I'll never forget the day I came home from elementary school with my friend, Alfie. It was noon, and like most kids who lived close or very near to old Grace A. Green Elementary, we ate at home. Why not bring Alfie? Mom was standing on the front porch and asked, "What are you doing Johnny?"

"Just coming to eat and I invited Alfie."

Mom said, "Johnny, he can't eat here. He's colored."

You can figure out the rest.

I was born in 1936, so I grew up with segregation and really didn't understand the word. Most kids – like me – just went along with what we figured was normal. Those people lived on that side of town, and we lived on this side of town. We didn't like them, and they didn't like us.

When I joined the Navy, my class of recruits was white. I didn't think about it. Then one day, our RDC stood us at attention and said, "Today, you will meet our commanding officer. You will pay him respect, listen to his words and say, 'Yes, Sir.' By the way, he is black." A black officer? No kidding. Okay.

When I served my four years, and learned a lot about my past, present and future, I returned to my hometown where I was met with all kinds of heated arguments because the black community – including the college I was about to attend – was holding sit-ins at restaurants, movies and demanding equal rights. For some of our younger readers, this was not a good time. Since space is a premium, please talk to your parents and grandparents.

It was not until the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed that was called, "a significant turning point in ending segregation in the United States." Most importantly, "it served as a reminder that the fight for full equality and the eradication of discrimination is an ongoing process." And it sure is!

Okay, you say. "That's what we used to do, don't do now and are constantly improving." However, hate crimes are increasing, violence against minorities is at an all-time high and there are a ton of online sites that support and encourage the worst behavior found in pockets of like-minded hate groups.

I found an interesting source that says people no longer join the historical hate groups – and so they are on the decline – because there are so many local groups glad to have some more haters. The press calls this phenomenon, "normalization."

Hang on now! We have a very old, honorable, and cherished document called The Constitution, which guarantees our right to not like a lot of things and speak very strongly about our feelings. Now this First Amendment is not absolute, so check things out before you say things that can incite violence or law breaking.

My position is this. We must safeguard liberties and Civil Rights, which includes human rights. We must protect the rights of those who worship in ways that may offend us. We must guard against those who believe their purpose is to eliminate – in any way possible – those who are branded as outcasts, foreigners, xenophobics or just plain inferior.

We also need to realize that many in power need to understand that they have the right to dislike others, but are very responsible to be certain that they protect the rights of the dislikeables.

My answer is open discussion and a whole lot of education where everyone gets the right to speak, challenged to listen and be willing to disagree without prejudice, malice and hatred. Especially hatred.

Our Lord was very clear, "You have heard, or been taught, to love your neighbor and hate your enemy. But I tell you, love your enemies ... do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you and pray for those who mistreat you."

Thanks, God!



