Rev. John Bressler - 'The Book' is always a good place to look

As a refresher – and a beginning – "a" "an" and "the" are the three articles of the English language. "A" and "an" are indefinite while "the" is the definite article and very specific. Hang on to this thought, as I'll get back to it.

Now that I have your attention, it is very important to teach and understand critical thinking in our age of overwhelming electronic information which is, for the most part, uncensored, emotional, unsupported and unfortunately accepted as fact and truth. Critical thinking does not mean to be critical or fault finding. It means to think outside the box by using acceptable research, recognized experts and evidence even though the findings might contradict our most cherished position, "I know I am right because I believe I am right."

I remember an individual, an intelligent man, who stopped me in a conversation and said, "Don't give me the facts. I am not interested."

Critical thinking has five universally accepted elements: clarity, precision, accuracy, depth and relevance. There's most likely more, but these are the ones I can think of and don't want to try to remember the others. If these rules of engagement are applied to every question, position, statement or action, many of the problems we and our country face could be prevented or at least made less harmful. Let me pick just one of those elements in critical thinking. The process needs to be relevant. If a question is legal, then use the law. If a problem is ethical, let's apply honesty and morality. If democracy is the concern, read the Constitution. Here's the rub, thank you, William Shakespeare. If my needs are life, hope and faith, where do I look and is it the authority?

Don't suggest a book on ethics, law, philosophy, wisdom or the latest novel. I am not interested in an opinion of an anthropologist or an overview of thoughts from a collection of wise men and women throughout the ages. Give me The Book! I want to hear from the author of The Book. I want the source. I want The Bible!

For the critically-thinking Christian, is there any other source he or she can turn to when a question of faith must have an answer of clarity, precision, accuracy, depth and relevance? I was always taught – and I use this principle – the Bible is not to be used as a weapon of destruction. Take all the time you need to interpret this position.

My Bible, the one given to me by my church before our family left the security of Clearwater, Florida, to enter seminary so long, long, ago, is held together by Duct tape and so full of Hi-Liter, references and stains that most folks would have set it aside for the latest edition that is up-to-date and spotless. That's not going to happen because this Book is my old friend and I know it, trust it and so will never be replaced

Hang on just for a tad. I do not mean to be political, but I do want to make a point. I was taught – and always believed – that to understand our government, I must understand the Constitution. I have read and studied it for years and always believed – yes, I am repeating myself – that if followed as it was meant to be understood and adhered to, our country will be accountable and respected throughout the world. What has happened? As a starter, our three distinct branches with clearly outlined responsibilities and checks and balances are neither distinct or separate. Why? Because some very clever politicians, congress members, lawyers and courts have rewritten so many changes, additions and erasing, that the original Constitution is lost in a mass of paperwork so complex that it'll take years to digest and understand.

Not my Bible! Turn to Revelation 4:2, 12:32 and 22:18-19. "You must not add to or subtract from which I command you (Why?) so that you may keep the commandments of the Lord your God...!"

Wouldn't it be wonderful if our government would use the original Constitution, without all the addition of today's politicians, and follow it? Of course, we should be allowed interpretation, but only if any additions are carefully explained and approved by the people. Time consuming? Yep.

The words that we read from Revelation make a statement with an overwhelming amount of wise advice.

Thanks, God!



