Rev. John Bressler - God chooses us all for our own brand of 'greatness'

When a bunch of us went to London, we were going to have a short time to see all the amazing sights England possessed, so we divided up the list. Some chose the top four, another group chose the next three and my bunch selected the leftovers. We'd then get together and share what we found. Smart people, if you ask me.

My group said we'd try to take a long evening walk through one London hot spot, drop in at Madame Tussaud's wax museum. One guy chose a boutique called, "Be What You Want To Be." You can go in like a man and come out dressed like a woman. While I may have great legs and a stunning figure, I refused to shave off my mustache. I do have some pride, you know... Forget this paragraph.

The great thing about Madame Tussaud's is that one can have his picture made with Elvis Presley, Joan of Arc, Buffalo Bill and even Lenny Kravitz, whomever he was. We all agreed that if one is famous or even infamous – is that better than famous? – if you have a wax statue of yourself on display, you've hit stardom! Of course, when you've lost your right to walk the red carpet in Hollywood, your look-alike at the museum is melted down and replaced. We have been put out to pasture, moved to the farm and have a five-line obit nobody reads.

Few of us want to believe we have passed our prime and will fight for the chance to prove that we are as capable now – and perhaps even more so – than we were 20 or 30 years ago. Check out our politicians and pick your candidate. Dare I say more?

Here's the rub. A lot of people have their names in print, have some right fine words about their history and whether rich or poor are remembered. The reality is that most of our old earth's inhabitants have long been forgotten. And most of them lived great and wonderful lives, were heroes and heroines, changed history for the better, and yet were never applauded or revered for all they gave.

In the end, we are all chosen for greatness. "For God so loved the world!"

That's us, folks.

