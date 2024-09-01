Rev. John Bressler - For me, God is both my question and my answer

A 1990 Life article asked, "Who is God?" Is the question kinda dumb? Obviously not, since people have been trying to describe God from their point of view. I get the impression that if they – or some singular individual – can be satisfied with their, or his, answer, then (forget the pronouns) whatever action is taken is justifiable.

"I did it my way because God told me so. God told me to clobber that guy."

The question was asked of a housemaid in Beirut, a criminal in Columbia, a church organist, a rabbi and a bunch more. Allow me to choose a few to illustrate how many different ideas came across. A Palestinian in Gaza said, "I am ready to kill and be killed in fighting the holy war because it is Allah's wish as the Koran teaches. No one can disobey Him."

A Florida farmer replied, "If you want to see or know God, all you have to do is look around. God gave me the privilege to raise 40 head of cattle, grow my vegetables. You can see God in a butter bean patch. I enjoy every day out here. He is close to me, whatever I'm doing. He's here now and will be when I'm gone."

Here's a molecular biologist. "I am thrilled by the beauty and rationality of the universe, from quarks to the human brain. It is orderly, powerful and remarkable. It is a reality in its own way and that is why it's justifiable to conceive of a personal God. I am using the language of the highest form taken from my experience!"

Who – not what – is God could be one of the most wonderful questions for any church school. Everyone, without direction or bias, should be allowed to answer in his or her own way. The answers might be illogical or irreverent, but who's to judge?

I attempted to come up with my own superlatives (didn't I just say don't judge?) and just put the word omni in front of each choice. Omni means all, so I write all seeing, acting, creating, loving, and this list can be infinite, so when you make yours, just add all in front of every word.

Let me close with some of my favorite quotes. Paul Tillich said, "God is the ground of being."

St. Anselm is quoted, "God is that than which nothing greater can be conceived."

And my ace, Thomas Aquinas, "God is the uncaused cause that caused everything else to be caused, and wasn't caused in the first place."

He has five points to his caused/uncaused stuff, but my brain is teetering and smoke is coming out my ears. I know when to quit.

God is my morning and evening. God is my reason to be alive. God is my question and my answer. God is my destination.

Thanks, God!



