rel.-Church Calendar0508 2021

Saturday

GOD TALKS, an interdenominational ministry, will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Statesboro New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road. Brooks and Kathleen Waters of Statesboro will give their personal testimony. Use side entrance.

Sunday

128TH CHURCH Anniversary will be held Sunday at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Railroad Street, Brooklet, beginning at 10 a.m. This will be a drive-up service and dinner.

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jane will share her Question Box Sermon in, “Ask Mama Jane.” For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Mrs. Dorothy Simmons will be honored as Mother of the Church. CDC guidelines will be followed.

Upcoming Events

ONLINE DEVOTION by the Baha’i Faith of Statesboro will be held May 12 beginning at 8 p.m. Topic: “Oh Freedom!” For information on how to join visit statesborobahais.org.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted May 16 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with UU member Greg Brock as speaker. Topic: “Inequality – What Is a Fair Amount?” For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

Ongoing Events

CHILDREN’S CHURCH will be held on Sundays, 11:15 a.m.–noon, at Clito Baptist Church. For ages 4 years–6th grade. There will be Bible stories, songs and crafts.

BOYS TO Men Mentoring Sessions are held every fourth Saturday at The City of David Worship Assembly Inc., Institute Street, beginning at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be served. Transportation provided. Social-distancing will be practiced. For more information call Bro. Mitchell at (912) 486-3210.