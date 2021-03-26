rel.-Church Calendar0327 2021

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Sunday

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

132ND CHURCH Anniversary Celebration will be held Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Craig R. Tremble as guest speaker.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Topic, “The Fire of Commitment,” inspired by #1028, will explore how our memories, stories and dreams motivate our commitment to this faith and our principles. For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

Palm Sunday will be held Sunday in the sanctuary of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road, beginning at 11 a.m. with the Traditional Service. The Modern Service begins at 11:05 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the church.

Upcoming Events

HOLY MONDAY will be held March 29 in the sanctuary of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road, beginning at 6 p.m.

HOLY TUESDAY will be held March 30 in the sanctuary of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road, beginning at 6 p.m.

HOLY WEDNESDAY will be held March 31 in the sanctuary of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road, beginning at 6 p.m.

MAUNDY THURSDAY Communion will be held April 1 in the sanctuary of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road, beginning at 6 p.m.

GOOD FRIDAY will be observed April 2 at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Drop in from noon until 7 p.m. for The Stations of the Cross.

EASTER SUNDAY will be held April 4 at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road, beginning at 7 a.m. with an Easter Sunrise Service on the front lawn of the church. In case of inclement weather, the service will move inside to the sanctuary.

EASTER SERVICE will be held April 4 on the front lawn of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road, beginning at 11 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the service will move inside to the sanctuary for the Traditional Service and to the fellowship hall for the Modern Service.