Register to hold 3rd annual Pecan Festival on Saturday

The city of Register will hold its third annual Register Pecan Festival on Saturday, May 17. The festival will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Register.

Along with dozens of vendors and food trucks, folks can enjoy live music and family activities and take in the atmosphere of the historic rail town. For the 2025 festival, organizers have added a car show and a Fun Zone for children.

Schedule – 10 a.m.: Opening Ceremony – Mayor - Donnie Roberts, with a performance by Lisa Roberts; 10:30 a.m.: Ada Godwin; 11 a.m.: Chloe Best; 11:30 a.m.: Citizen of the Year Recognition; Noon-2 p.m.: Eternal Vision; 2:30 p.m.: Tionna Young; 4 p.m.: Closing Remarks & Raffle Drawing.