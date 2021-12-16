Recycle Fest 2022 set for Jan. 8 at Mill Creek Park

Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful is preparing for a recycling event that will be free to all Bulloch County residents.

Recycle Fest 2022 is set for 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in partnership with Bulloch County Parks & Recreation.

Recycle Fest 2022 will showcase six vendors who will offer Bulloch County residents the opportunity to properly dispose of items in a safe and environmentally friendly way. Listed below are the vendors:

Green Zone – Textile Recycling

Greenrock/Boro Recycling – Household Glass, Plastics, and Metal Recycling

Pittman Park United Methodist Church – Household Battery Recycling

Georgia Power/Asplundh/Georgia Forestry Commission – Christmas Tree Recycling

Ultra Shred Technologies – Paper Shred and Recycling

Statesboro Police Department – Proper Medication Destruction

For a full list of accepted items vs non-accepted items to bring to the event, visit the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful website.

The event will take place at Mill Creek Regional Park in the parking lot closest to the back of the park.

Volunteers are also needed to help the event run smoothly. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Amanda Clements, coordinator for Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful, at amanda.clements@statesboroga.gov.