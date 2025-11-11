Police Report - 11/11/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Lee Lane, 44, Statesboro – DUI less safe drugs.

Tepra Chantel Martin, 27, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Travalas Talaun Amere Mincey, 18, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Kelley Pendergrass, 23, Hinesville – VGCSA less than one oz.

Dejuan Marquez Rich, 44, Statesboro – Criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (other than motor vehicle).

James Kirk Sparks, 50, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Andrew Bernard White, 21, Jacksonville – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Airryel Kabrya Williams, 28, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Dexter Antoine Lee Adams, 38, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two counts financial transaction credit card fraud.

James Clarence Bell, 47, Metter – Disorderly conduct.

Conashaun Canty, 45, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

James Anthony France, 25, Ludowici – Battery.

Kimberly Marie France, 26, Ludowici – Simple battery.

Jalesa Charlene Latties, 33, Statesboro – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jaden Artevious McMillan, 18, Statesboro – VGCSA less than one oz.

Willie Jolouise Mikell, 24, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Robert Maurice Mutcherson, 38, Newington – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor, theft by taking/motor vehicle.

Arzavion Marquez Newton, 20, Metter – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, four counts theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

John Wesley Parrish, 73, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Ashley Allen Tant, 34, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Jahlek Naquan Tompkins, 28, Savannah – Purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Troy Lee Wilkerson, 51, Statesboro – Public drunkenness, urinating or defecating in public/first, two counts child support lockup order.

Marshall Dax Williams, 19, Townsend – Purchasing, possessing alcohol by person not of legal age.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ethan Cole Brauda, 18, Darien – DUI less safe alcohol, misrepresent ID to obtain alcohol.

Kimberley Nicole Coney, 22, Millen – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Kaleb Jalonne Dreshon Holly, 20, Statesboro – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, flee or attempting to elude a police officer, tag lights required, too fast for conditions, failure to dim headlights.

Taylor Darell Moon, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol.

Miles D Lewis Singleton, 20, Bluffton – DUI under 21, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Deangelo Mikell Smith, 23, Thomaston – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe alcohol, two counts failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Terriah Deasia Williams, 22, Bloomingdale – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jared Paul Hawkins, 19, Guyton – Interference with government property.

Romez Marquis Jones, 20, Pooler – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 23 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Friday; 41 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 42 calls Friday; 32 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 32 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one fire call, one coroner call, one rescue call and 21 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and 18 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; one accident call and six medical calls Saturday; two medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 30 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 36 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Friday.

Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Excelsior EMC — One call Saturday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday.

Jenkins County 911 — One call Saturday

Other agencies — 14 calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy