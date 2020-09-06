Police report, 6/9/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Ashlynn Zipporah Griffin, 25, Woods Way, Dublin — murder.

▲ Bobby Young Springer, 38, Yates Drive, Augusta — battery/family violence, second offense; giving false information.

▲ Kelly Shay Overstreet, 23, Old Reidsville Road, Twin City — simple battery/family violence.

▲ Larry Melton Shaver, 48, Curtis Street, Sylvania — DUI/refused test, open container, speeding.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Carlos Alexander Wilson, 21, Rocky Ford Road, Sylvania — DUI/less safe/drugs, speeding, failure to maintain lane, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana,

▲ Rashaun Richard Lee Solar, 26, Park Place Apartments — felony theft by receiving stolen property, failure to maintain lane, fleeing/attempt to elude, suspended license, speeding, obstruction, reckless driving, hit-and-run, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to signal turn or lane change, seat belt violation.

▲ Justin Zachharaeus White, 21, Len Tenner Court — speeding, DUI/less safe.

▲ Nakila Tajanna Gordon, 38, Lanier Drive — making false statements or writings.

▲ Salvador Guillen, 19, Spell Drive, Pembroke — DUI/less safe, suspended license, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ MARTIN LUTHER KING DRIVE — A man told police an unknown person threatened him with harm.

▲ BERMUDA RUN ROAD — A woman told police she bought a vehicle from an individual online and was having issues registering the vehicle due to a title issue.

▲ SUMMIT APARTMENTS — A man and woman argued, and police cited the woman for simple battery.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Warrants were issued for a person who tried to walk out with a TV and air conditioner, total value $450, for which they did not pay.

In another call, someone was cited for shoplifting $212 worth of consumable goods.

▲ EAST GEORGIA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER — Someone called police to complain of simple battery, but the complainant was too inebriated to make a statement.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A woman said her back door had been broken while she was out of town.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — A man was arrested after police responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD — Officers responded to a verbal dispute.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ MOORE/BIRD LANE — Someone reported $1,200 taken from an account by fraudulent means.

▲ CHANNABY COURT — A woman reported the suspected theft of a wallet from her vehicle.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 WEST — Deputies served a person with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ MAE WOODCOCK ROAD — Someone reported a criminal trespass incident and asked for a person to be served with a warning.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ From Friday through Monday, officers issued no traffic citations and five traffic warnings and assisted two motorists.

▲ WEST JONES AVENUE — Officers assisted Statesboro police with a disorderly person.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Saturday, 15 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Saturday, five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — five calls Saturday, four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Saturday, six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — six calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 32 calls Saturday, 36 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — four calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Saturday, one call Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — one call Saturday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Saturday — two accident calls, one coroner call, three first-responder calls, 25 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Sunday — two accident calls, one coroner call, 21 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Saturday — six medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Sunday — seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Saturday — two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Sunday — five medical calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 41 calls Saturday, 42 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Saturday, two calls Sunday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls Saturday, one call Sunday.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon