Police report, 5/29/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Dale Nickolas Guentel, 20, M&M Lane, Brooklet — aggravated child molestation, sodomy against a victim age 13-15, sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Brett William Stansfield, 44, East Vine Street — DUI/less safe, stop sign violation, hit-and-run, following too closely.

▲ Diegi Uriel Dajui-Mendoza, 21, Candy Lane — public indecency.

▲ Raymond Johnson, 34, East Jones Avenue — battery/family violence.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Tyler Davelle Grady, 25, Statesboro Place Circle — speeding, driving without a license, DUI/less safe/drugs, following too closely.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ TRIPLE T ROAD — Deputies responded to a reported simple assault.

▲ ILER ROAD — A man told deputies someone forced entry into his home through a window and burglarized it.

▲ THE BARN MOBILE HOME PARK — Someone reported theft of an undisclosed item.

▲ SIMONS ROAD — A man said his girlfriend’s brother threatened him with a brick and pushed his head with his hand.

▲ PINTAIL LANE — A woman reported several thefts from a vacant trailer, including a game camera she had set up in an old fire pit to catch the offenders.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Someone shoplifted $78 worth of consumable goods.

In a separate call, a person in need of medical attention was sent to a hospital for an evaluation.

In a third call, someone was cited for shoplifting $103 in household goods.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A complainant said someone was seen in an apartment without permission, and another person reported damaged items inside the apartment.

▲ OUTLAND STREET — A man was charged with public indecency.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one warning and assisted one motorist Wednesday.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — seven calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — four calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45— three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department —17 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — three accident calls and 25 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS — six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS — four medical calls.

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 36 calls.

▲ Air Evac — one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 — two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — one call.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon