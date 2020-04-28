Police report, 4/29/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Hailey Renee Williams, 18, Morris Street – battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

(No further arrests reported by any agemcy Monday.)

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BURJHALTER ROAD – Deputies responded to a report of identity fraud.

▲ PINEMOUNT BOULEVARD – Someone reported an automobile that was unlocked was entered by an unknown person.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LOCO’S CHICKEN AND WAFFLES – A woman said a female customer assaulted her inside the restaurant. The customer left before police arrived.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Police arrested a woman after she reportedly struck a man in the face.

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD – Officers responded to a criminal trespass call where a woman said someone damaged the front door of her residence

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted no motorists Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Claxton Police Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 28 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls, one coroner call, one first responder calls, 23 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one coroner ca, three medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – six medical calls.

- compiled by Holli Deal Saxon