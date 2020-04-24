Police report, 4/25/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Richard David Moreland,19, South Main Street — three counts of possession of schedule I,II or III controlled substances; three counts of using communications facilities to commit felonies involving controlled substances; possession of schedule II or III with intent to distribute; possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ The Bulloch County Jail reported no other arrests by any local agency Wednesday or Thursday.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ No incidents were reported Wednesday.

Thursday incidents:

▲ PINEVIEW ROAD — Someone reported a theft.

▲ POJO’s /HIGHWAY 80 EAST — A man begging customers for money was served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ BROOKCREST DRIVE — A woman said a man harassed her by phone and other people’s social media accounts. The man told deputies he just wanted to talk to his daughter, of whom the woman has custody

▲ SLOUGH CREEK ROAD — A woman said her daughter’s father harassed her on social media and she does not feel safe.

▲ EAGLE TRACE MOBILE HOME PARK — A man was being held down by two others, and seemed highly intoxicated, with a gash on his forehead. He was treated by EMS, cited for disorderly conduct and taken home.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE — Two suspects were arrested after a foot chase and charged with breaking into cars.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — A woman complained that she was not receiving her mail.

In a separate case, police responded to a strong-arm robbery.

▲ FAIR ROAD — A juvenile was arrested and sent to a youth detention center after shoplifting a $3 item.

▲ NOTTINGHAM TRAIL — A home owner called police upon discovering someone else in the home who was not supposed to be there.

▲ LESTER ROAD — Someone reported financial transaction card fraud.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Warrants were issued for the arrest of two suspects who shoplifted $775 in merchandise.

▲ JAMAICA WAY — A woman said she was assaulted and feared for her safety.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE — A woman said her ex-boyfriend, who had been ordered to stay away from her. Was seen in her parking lot.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports unavailable for Wednesday.

▲ Thursday, officers issued no traffic citations and one warning and assisted one motorist.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls Wednesday, 12 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Wednesday, four calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — five calls Wednesday, three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — five calls. Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 21 calls Wednesday, 21 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — four calls Wednesday, two calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Thursday.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Shelter

▲ Rural county intake — eight adult dogs, eight puppies, one adult cat.

▲ City of Statesboro — two puppies, one adult cat.

▲ Adopted — two adult cats, two adult dogs.

▲ Rescued — 10 adult dogs, two adult cats, five kittens.

▲ Died at shelter — one kitten.

▲ Euthanized — one adult dog (aggressive) and one adult cat (injured).

▲ Fees collected — $40.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Wednesday — one coroner call, 29 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Thursday — two accident calls, 18 medical calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Wednesday — four medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS/Thursday — two medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Wednesday — two medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Thursday — six medical calls.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 31 calls Wednesday, 32 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — two calls Wednesday, one call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — three calls Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Wednesday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — one call Thursday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — two calls Wednesday, seven calls Thursday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon