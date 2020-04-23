Police report, 4/24/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

▲ The Bulloch County Jail reported no arrests Wednesday by any local agency.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ No incidents were reported Wednesday.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE – Two suspects were arrested after a foot chase and charged with breaking into cars.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A woman complained that she was not receiving her mail.

In a separate case, police responded to a strong-arm robbery.

▲ FAIR ROAD – A juvenile was arrested and sent to a youth detention center after shoplifting a $3 item.

▲ NOTTINGHAM TRAIL – A home owner called police upon discovering someone else in the home who was not supposed to be there.

▲ LESTER ROAD – Someone reported financial transaction card fraud.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Warrants were issued for the arrest of two suspects who shoplifted $775 in merchandise.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports unavailable for Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 31 calls.

▲ Air Evac – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – two calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call..

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – two calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one coroner call, 29 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – two medical calls.

