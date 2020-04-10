Police report, 4/11/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENT REPORTS



➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ (Bulloch County Jail reports listing arrests from all agencies were not available Friday.)

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Reports were not available Friday.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STAMBUK LANE – A woman reported a Peeping Tom incident. She saw a man peering into her window, but he left before she could get a good description.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST – A couple engaged in a public verbal dispute were issued a warning.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Police responded to people threatening each other.

▲ THE ISLANDS APARTMENTS – A resident reported finding a bullet in an apartment wall.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and two traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Thursday.

▲ FAIR ROAD – Officers assisted Statesboro police with a welfare check.

▲ AUXILIARY SERVICES – Someone reported a lost or mislaid item.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 13 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 35 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – eight calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 46 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call.

▲ Effingham County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – two calls.

▲ CHAMPS – one call.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, one first responder call, one rescue call, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon