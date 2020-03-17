Police report, 3/18/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Darnell Keondrae Albright, 19, Heisler Street, Rex – obstruction.

▲ Marlin Donnell Goldwire, 31, Lanier Drive – wanted person (Chatham County).

▲ Tyreese Malik Porter, 18, Nevils- Daisy Road – obstruction, two counts of entering auto, criminal attempt to commit a felony, probation violation.

▲ Dalante Raheem Stevenson, 23, Dry Branch Village – criminal trespass/family violence, giving false information.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Carl Antonio MIncey,36, Pleasant Hill Church Road , Ellabell – four counts of criminal trespass/family violence, simple assault/family violence.

▲ Justin Carl Bates, 38, Village Green Drive, Macon – falsely making, passing, etc. counterfeit (lottery) tickets.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BUCHAN ROAD – A woman spoke with deputies about a recurring problem with someone who jumps her fence and “messes” with her property.

▲ BURKHALTER ROAD – Someone reported receiving harassing communications.

▲ JOE HODGES ROAD – A man found sitting on someone else’s porch told deputies he thought he was at his home. He left walking and they went to his home, where he told them he was sleepwalking and he was sorry he trespassed. He was given a criminal trespass warning.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ CEDARWOOD GNETS PROGRAM – A juvenile was turned over to parental custody after police responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was arrested for shoplifting a $20 pack of tee shirts and a $15 pack of boxers.

In a separate case, an offender was cited and released (due to having no prior shoplifting record) after taking a $55 car radio.

In a third case, someone was cited for shoplifting a $28 ball cap.

▲ FAIR ROAD – A juvenile at an unnamed store was taking labels off items and concealing them in his pockets. Store management did not want him arrested but wanted him served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ HAWTHORNE APARTMENTS – Police responded to a verbal dispute over rental issues.

▲ WEST MAIN STREET – A man told police he was struck by someone he knew.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Police are investigating an aggravated battery where a woman’s tooth was knocked out during a bar room brawl.

In a separate case someone reported a gaming system stolen from their home.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE – Police arrested a “highly intoxicated” person in the parking lot.

▲ INSTITUTE STREET – Officers responded to a domestic dispute.

▲ EAST JONES AVENUE – Someone reported a robbery by sudden snatching.

▲ FOOD WORLD/FAIR ROAD – Someone called police about a price gouging suspicion. Cases of water priced previously at two for $5 were being advertised at $6.49 a case. The incident was reported to authorities. Bulloch County is under a state of emergency, which prohibits price gouging.

▲ KNIGHT DRIVE – Two men engaged in a physical fight.

▲ WOODROW CIRCLE – Police responded to a fight.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation, one traffic warning and assisted no motorists Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – seven calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – seven calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Bulloch – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 32 calls.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call

▲ Tattnall County 911 – four calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – three calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – five accident calls, one coroner call, two first responder calls, 28 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – one fire call, four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one fire call, three medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon