Police report, 2/20/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Edward Chance Black, 51, East Main Street, Hahira — probation violation.

▲ Crystal Ann Hall, 34, Lovett Street — driving without a license.

▲ Nicholas Wayne Jordan, 31, South Pineview Drive — bench warrant.

▲ Reva J. Spenard, 31, Boston Street, Metter — felony probation violation.

▲ Ashley Lane Thigpen, 34, Riverside Drive, Jesup — felony probation violation.

▲ Kellie Marquita Jenkins, 36, Morris Street — suspended license, no insurance.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kevin Robert Cantelli, 41, Creighton Place, Savannah — theft by taking motor vehicle

▲ James Oshan Phillips, 26, Advance Street, Swainsboro — three counts of felony probation violation, multiple counts of entering auto, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, wanted person (Swainsboro police).

▲ Domnis Jonquahe Roberts, 25, East Burkhalter Street, Pembroke — probation violation.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Kenneth Franklin Warren, 64, Highway 301 North — stop sign violation, wanted person.

▲ Casey Elaine Dixon, 41, Lee Road, Pembroke — possession of methamphetamine, felony probation violation, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Sabryna Adelyna Dean, 22, Tahiti Trail — speeding, DUI/less safe.

▲ Brandon James Chavers, 30, Moore Road, Portal — suspended license, probation violation.

▲ Henry Davis Stokes, 22, Willow Lakes Drive, Savannah — reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, open container, DUI/less safe.





➤ Bulloch County Probation Office

▲ Houston Chase Grooms, 29, Foxboro Lane, Portal — probation violation.





➤ Department of Community Supervision

▲ Derek Steven Pitts, 35, Oak Street, Sylvania — parole violation.





INCIDENTTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

No incidents reported Tuesday; the following were in Wednesday’s reports.

▲ TEE PEE WAY — A man reported his vehicle “keyed” from front to back.

▲ TWIN FORKS ROAD/THOMPSON LANE — A woman said she and another woman exchanged nasty texts after a man left one for the other. One threatened to kill the other’s unborn child.

▲ CANARY LANE — A woman said someone slashed two of her car’s tires.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

No incidents reported Tuesday; the following were in Wednesday’s reports.

▲ JEWEL DRIVE — A man said he overheard his ex-girlfriend and her mother discussing possible intent to damage his home.

▲ BLUE RIDGE DRIVE — Police conducting a welfare check called EMS to take a person to the hospital.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and four traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Monday; one traffic citation and 14 traffic warnings and assisted nine motorists Tuesday.

▲ PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION — Someone reported a theft.

▲ RECREATIONAL ACTIVITY CENTER — Officers responded to a report of theft by taking of unattended property.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — A student was judicially referred to university authorities over an alcohol violation.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Monday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Monday, 19 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — four calls Monday, seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department — two calls Monday, three calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — nine calls Monday, seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — five calls Monday, seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 22 calls Monday, 29 calls Tuesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Monday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — three calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — one call Monday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call Monday, one call Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls Monday, 51 calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — one call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Monday, one call Tuesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call Tuesday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — three calls Monday, seven calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ Bulloch County EMS /Monday — one accident call, two first-responder calls, 38 medical calls.

▲ Bulloch County EMS/Tuesday — two accident calls, four first-responder calls.





▲ Candler County EMS/Monday — five medical calls.

▲ Candler County EM/Tuesday — four medical calls.





▲ Evans County EMS/Monday — four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS/Tuesday — six medical calls.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon