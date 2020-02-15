Police report, 2/15/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Michael Raymond Brown, 46, Cassie Lane, Jesup – felony probation violation.

▲ Jernaul Sha’Ree Hannah, 26, Chandler Road – bench warrant.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dwight Reginald Clark, 56, President Circle – felony theft by taking, parole violation.

▲ Henry Lee Young, 19, Moody Creek Road, Grovetown – simple battery/family violence, underage possession of alcohol.

▲ Anna Flowers Dahlquist, 41, Lanier Drive – wanted person (Chatham County).

▲ Dinia Donelle Kemp, 26, Packinghouse Road – battery/family violence.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Tamorie James Armstrong, 20, Freddie and Joyce Clay Road, Collins – DUI, speeding.

▲ Charles Davis Howell, 27, Chelsea Circle – speeding, failure to maintain lane, open container, holding a wireless device while driving, DUI/less safe.

▲ Seth Grady Jones, 19, Lincoln Street – headlights violation, DUI/drugs.

▲ Gary Donell Ashley, 41, Harper Road, Metter – suspended license.

▲ Savannah Marie Huff, 19, Booster Boulevard – speeding, DUI/less safe.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Bryson Gage Glisson, 19, Frederick Road, St. Simons – underage possession of alcohol.

▲ Jackson Vonce Schofield, 18, Castlegate Road, Macon – underage possession of alcohol, public intoxication.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ CODY LANE – A victim complaining of terroristic threats and acts was given information on seeking warrants.

▲ COUNTRY STORE/BRANNEN DRIVE – Someone was charged with criminal trespass.

▲ MAPLE DRIVE – A woman asked that her ex-husband be served with criminal trespass because he was on his way to her house from out of town, wanting to beat a man he accused her of sleeping with.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ PACKINGHOUSE ROAD – Police responded to reports of shots fired, but the offenders were gone when they arrived.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A woman reported a purse lost or stolen inside the store.

▲ ENMARK/NORTHSIDE DRIVE West – Someone was arrested for shoplifting a $4.30 six pack of beer.

▲ RUCKER LANE – Someone reported theft by deception of $1,000.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and six traffic warnings and assisted six motorists Thursday.

▲ C LOT – Someone reported property damage.

▲ PAULSON STADIUM PARKING – Someone reported a theft.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD – A student was judicially referred, but not arrested, over an alcohol complaint. Another person was arrested for underage possession of alcohol.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – eight calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – 11 calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department –two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one call.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 42 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – three calls.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – two accident calls four first responder calls, 22 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one accident call, five medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon