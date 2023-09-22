Police Report - 9/22/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Taylor Marie Collins, 20, Red Breast, Sylvania – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jace Adam Best, 17, Leefield Station, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Nicole Diana Dubberly, 41, W. Leyland Court – Criminal damage to property/first degree, aggravated assault against a peace officer, damaging, injuring or interfering with property of public utility, arson third degree, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jacon Otto Ehret, 30, North Lewis St., Metter – Wanted person Chatham County.

Phillip Randall Lord, 34, Willow Lane, Brooklet – Two charges serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving.

Adam Gregory McCann, 20, Musgrove Place, St. Simons – DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane.

Dustin Lavon McGlamery, 38, Albany Ave., Waycross – Conversion of payments for real property improvements, child support lockup order.

Izaah Michael Rollins, 20, Ebenezer Church Road, Swainsboro – Armed robbery.

Jarrell Rayshawn Watson, 24, 1st Ave., Millen – Criminal trespass.

Statesboro Police Department

Elizabeth Kathleen Bowers, 19, Mill Side Terrace, Dacula – Failure to obey a traffic control device, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Benjamin Michael Delano, 41, Stambuk Lane – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Elfido Cacel Ladios, 34, Dean Forest Road, Savannah – Failure to appear in court as summoned.

Jasquez Treyman Robinson, 26, Institute St. – Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Oaaron Deshan Ware, 26, Brook Run, Register – Criminal trespass, simple battery.

Jamond Izeek Williams, 22, Lanier Drive – Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Shamara Kencara Williams, 30, Packinghouse Road – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Tuesday; 27 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Three calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 41 calls Tuesday; 36 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 26 calls Tuesday; 16 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and 31 medical calls Tuesday; one accident calls, one first responder call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and three medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 61 calls Tuesday; 33 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Toombs County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Montgomery County 911 – One call Tuesday.

Chatham County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy