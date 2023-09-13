Police Report - 9/13/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Evan Smith, 28, Stambuck Lane – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Ashley Burney, 23, Lanier Drive – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Robin Lee Dean, 51, Georgia Highway 121, Metter – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Keith Garcia Lanier, 41, Marcus St., Metter – Failure to stop at stop sign, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

James Bon McClendon, 24, Haire Lane, Pembroke – Two charges cruelty to children second degree negligently causing excessive physical pain, simple battery/family violence.

Cassandra Irene Moore, 31, Dove Lane – Cruelty to children first degree maliciously causing excessive physical pain.

Jonathan Purcell, 42, Pintail Lane – Parole violation.

Statesboro Police Department

Kierston Deon Bell, 17, East Jones Ave. – Strongarm robbery, strongarm aggravated assault.

Jeremiah Dontavius Key, 32, Mikell St. – Aggravated assault, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/family violence/battery, criminal trespass damage to property, possession with intent of cocaine, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz. possession and use of drug related objects.

Arzavion Marquez Newton, 18, Lanier Drive – Strongarm robbery, strongarm aggravated assault.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 19 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Nine calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one fire call and 26 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 42 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Three calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy