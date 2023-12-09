Police Report - 9/12/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jacob Matthew Bice, 23, Gardner Road, Baxley – Bench warrant/felony.

Tonya Michelle Carter, 42, Harville Road – Bench warrant/felony.

Travis George Giles, 38, First Ave., Portal – Criminal attempt to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony, false statements or writings/conceal facts or fraudulent documents.

Shaterria Charliah Graves, 26, Highway 301 North – Criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Grace Margaret Quinn, 20, Herschel Drive – Simple battery.

James Rufus Rawls, 48, Daphney Lane – Criminal trespass.

Ashley Rego, 34, Abbey Circle Northeast, Palm Bay – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

Luis Thomas Rivera, 59, East Main St. – Criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

Leon Tremaine Roberson, 28, Virginia Pine – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Keith Deshion Spidell, 28, Highway 301 North – Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Rashemell Elijah Bell, 24. East Olliff St. – Simple battery/family violence.

Linda Theresa Bunton, 58, Augusta Road, Savannah – Wanted person/Chatham County.

Tyrell Clement Burnette, 55, Pinewood Court – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Darrian Javon McArthur, 19, Chandler Road – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Tony Shipman, 54, Institute St. – Simple battery/family violence first offense, battery/family violence first offense.

Jaqurea Shantell Wilson, 25, Church St. – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Dakota Lee Crooms, 21, Pine Ridge Trail, Ellabell – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Phillip Leshon DeLoach, 30, Joyce St. – DUI less safe combination 1-3, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

Caleb Elijah Hutcheson, 21, Merrywood Drive – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Samuel Jordan Livingston, 18, Fieldcrest Court – DUI less safe drugs, underage possession of alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.

Jake Thomason Rodney-Brown, 20, Ballybunion Way, Bluffton, SC – DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, underage possession of alcohol.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday; 20 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern Police Department – One call Friday; three calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Six calls Friday; two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 45 calls Friday; 54 calls Saturday; 37 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; 14 calls Saturday; 13 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Eight calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, two fire calls and 32 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 33 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and 23 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and seven medical calls Friday; one accident call, one first responder call and six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and four medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 45 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Sunday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Friday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Friday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Other agencies — Four calls Friday; six calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy