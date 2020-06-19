Police report, 6/19/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jamieco Montel Howard, 25, Morris Street – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.

▲ William Marcus Wilson, 21, Marsha Way, Sharpsburg – murder, aggravated assault.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Coy Antrone Donaldson, 34, Marcus Street, Metter – no license on person, open container, DUI/less safe.

▲ Eric Jon Coyle, 50, Plantation Trail – DUI/less safe.

▲ Suzanne Spires Hallman, 39, Hazlewood Drive – DUI/less safe.

▲ Robert Leo King, 46, Packinghouse Road – DUI/less safe, suspended license.

INCIDENT REPORTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ EMIT DEAL ROAD – Deputies responded to a report of an unwanted person.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Someone reported a vehicle damaged.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – A woman said her car was damaged while a local restaurant employee was “conducting his duties.” The damage was deemed unintentional.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police



▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and three traffic warning and assisted no motorists Wednesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 13 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – five calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 35 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one accident call, two coroner calls, 19 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – six medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – five medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon