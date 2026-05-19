Police Report - 5/20/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Sabre Linda Danielle Bird, 31, Savannah – Possession of methamphetamine.

Marcus Daveon Jackson, 42, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Joshua Cody Nesmith, 37, Statesboro – – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Statesboro Police Department

Ricardo Kernizan LaFleur, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance.

Daniel Jamarai McCullough, 24, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Shaquanza Osheana Tillman, 30, Swainsboro – Wanted out of Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 37 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Monday.

Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 24 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – 13 medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 38 calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy