Police Report - 5/20/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Sabre Linda Danielle Bird, 31, Savannah – Possession of methamphetamine.
Marcus Daveon Jackson, 42, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Joshua Cody Nesmith, 37, Statesboro – – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.
Statesboro Police Department
Ricardo Kernizan LaFleur, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance.
Daniel Jamarai McCullough, 24, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Shaquanza Osheana Tillman, 30, Swainsboro – Wanted out of Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 37 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Monday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Monday.
Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 24 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – 13 medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 38 calls Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Screven County 911 – Two calls Monday.
Other agencies – Seven calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy