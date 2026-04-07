Police Report - 4/8/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Steven Gary Burnsed, 48, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag registration requirements.
Brittany Chioji Davis, 37, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Keith Anthony Edwards, 26, Savannah – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Danielle Natissa Ellis, 40, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct, disrupting a public school.
Lucy Gray Lansing, 37, Marietta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Aron Terrones, 39, Statesboro – Rape.
Statesboro Police Department
Antonio Bush, 36, Statesboro – Aggravated assault, simple battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Raekwon Tyrell Davis, 30, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Eric Robert Davison, 31, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, false imprisonment, battery/family violence first offense.
Jeremiah Arnel Higgs, 36, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession of tools for commission of a crime (dismissed).
Levi River Williams, 17, Sylvania – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Brooklet Police Department
Arlena Manchille Reese, 43, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, suspended registration, bench warrant/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 21 calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 24 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and two medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 31 calls Monday.
Air Transports – One call Monday.
Language Line – Four calls Monday.
Other agencies – Four calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy