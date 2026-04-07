Police Report - 4/8/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Steven Gary Burnsed, 48, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag registration requirements.

Brittany Chioji Davis, 37, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Keith Anthony Edwards, 26, Savannah – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Danielle Natissa Ellis, 40, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct, disrupting a public school.

Lucy Gray Lansing, 37, Marietta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Aron Terrones, 39, Statesboro – Rape.

Statesboro Police Department

Antonio Bush, 36, Statesboro – Aggravated assault, simple battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Raekwon Tyrell Davis, 30, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Eric Robert Davison, 31, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, false imprisonment, battery/family violence first offense.

Jeremiah Arnel Higgs, 36, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, possession of tools for commission of a crime (dismissed).

Levi River Williams, 17, Sylvania – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Brooklet Police Department

Arlena Manchille Reese, 43, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, suspended registration, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 21 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 24 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and two medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 31 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Language Line – Four calls Monday.

Other agencies – Four calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy