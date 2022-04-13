Police report, 4/13/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

BURKHALTER MHP – Complainant said she left her 2009 Toyota Corolla at her sister’s home about one year ago for her to use. She said she has been trying to get the car back for more than a month. She said her sister told she had it towed as an abandoned vehicle. The sister said she was making the payments on the car after her sister left it her home and was using it. She said her sister wanted the car back and she asked her to pay back the money she spent on car payments. She told her she would have the car towed if she didn’t. Both parties were advised of civil court procedures.

MILL CREEK ESTATES MHP – Complainant said an unwanted man was on the property. The man was served a criminal trespass warning.

G.W. OLIVER ROAD – Complainant said when he came back to his residence, he found someone had removed the padlocks on the front and back doors and entered his home. He said he went inside and found no one and he could not find anything that was taken.

TEAKWOOD COURT – Complainant said she was receiving unwanted text messages from a man who was threatening to take his own life and also threatening her. Upon looking through the messages, none similar to what the complainant described could be found. Complainant and deputy then went to the man’s home, but the person who answered the door said he had moved out more than a year ago. The complainant said she didn’t want to block his number because she wanted to prove he was sending her harassing texts.

ALLEN CIRCLE – Complainant said someone stole his Husqvarna chainsaw from his front porch overnight. He filed a report.

BROOKLET-DENMARK ROAD – A vehicle found on the side of the road had its front, side and rear view windows smashed and significant damage to the driver’s side front door due to someone trying to pry it open. The owner of the 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee was notified. He said he had a flat tire. He changed to a donut tire and that also went flat, so he left it on the side of the road with the intention of returning the next day. Upon arriving at the vehicle, the owner said a CB radio, an AR-15 magazine with ammunition and box of .45 caliber ammunition were missing from the vehicle. The owner said he had no idea who would have done that to his vehicle.

BOWEN ROAD – Complainant said someone took his Minn Kota trolling motor, two fishing poles and a tackle box from his boat that was in his front yard. He said he doesn’t know who the offender would be.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – One call Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, two fire calls, one first responder call and 25 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and three medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 42 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Liberty County – One call Monday.

Other agencies – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy