Police Report - 1/17/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Dakota Ishmal Lee Hobbs, 22, Sycamore St., Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Melissa Thompson Bryant, 49, Shuman Road – Two charges trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession with intendent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.
Tanishia Amari Coltrane, 25, Mincey Loop, Glennville – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Mark Nicholas Foreman, 22, Lucy Lane – Simple battery/family violence, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony family violence/battery/battery.
Corey Demon McCollough, 22, William Road – DUI less safe alcohol, brake lights/signal device requirements, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.
Stefon Tarell Wigfall, 26, Village Drive, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
William Edwards, 26, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Christopher Allan Fulghum, 39, Commonwealth Ave., Port Wentworth – Possession of methamphetamine.
April Lynn Gordon, 39, Mockingbird Lane, Springfield – Possession of amphetamine, affixing materials that reduce light transmission to windows/windshields, possession and use of drug related objects.
James Malcolm Wilkes, 57, Skydrive – Driving while lecense suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
Alil Jaqwan Adams, 34, Randall St., Sylvania – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Jalissa Tranell-Tylynn Booker, 19, Oak Hollow Drive – Theft by shoplifting.
Kenneth Anthony Drew, 26, Highway 204, Ellabell – Possession of methamphetamine.
Samuel Oneal Mackey, 45, South Bend Road – Deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more/bad checks $1,500 or more/felony.
Garien Mikayla Mells, 17, Braxton Manor Drive, Port Wentworth – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Townshonda Elise Monique Hill, 39, Morris St. – Theft by shoplifting.
Emerson Bernard Raymond, 57, Best St. – Criminal trespass/family violence, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, two charges fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Aliyah Theresa Samoisette, 18, Buckeye Road, East Dublin – Theft by shoplifting.
James Russell Sanders, 44, May Road, Ellabell – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Jayden Matthew Doran, 18, Royal Oak Court. Guyton – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Lniya Nykiria McFarlin, 20, Jamaica Drive, Augusta – Wanted person from Jenkins County.
Areonna Maria Milliken, 21, Carrie St., Allenhurst – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Antolin Pimentel, 39, Country Road, Monevalle, Ala. – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a valid license.
Michael Alexander Phillips, 24, Mud Road, Brooklet – Simple battery/family violence.
Stevetavis Ahligoiah Roberson, 23, Agerwyn Road, Portal – DUI less safe drugs, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, no insurance, suspended registration.
Jacob Edward Thompson, 24, Broomsedge Lane, Kathleen – Impeding the flow of traffic, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.
Alma Delia Reyes, 27, Sandpiper Drive – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license/misdemeanor.
Gregorio Soberano Torres, 61, Pin Tail Lane – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, following too closely.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Kolby Ken Bruner, 21, Highway 17 South, Guyton – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, lighted headlights/or other headlight requirements, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, failure to maintain lane.
Department of Community Supervision
Justin Tyreek McDonald, 25, Cottonwood Apts., Rincon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 15 calls Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – One call Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 21 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 30 calls Monday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.
Jenksins County 911 – One call Monday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Four calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy