Police Report - 1/17/24

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Dakota Ishmal Lee Hobbs, 22, Sycamore St., Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Melissa Thompson Bryant, 49, Shuman Road – Two charges trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession with intendent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession and use of drug related objects, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

Tanishia Amari Coltrane, 25, Mincey Loop, Glennville – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Mark Nicholas Foreman, 22, Lucy Lane – Simple battery/family violence, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony family violence/battery/battery.

Corey Demon McCollough, 22, William Road – DUI less safe alcohol, brake lights/signal device requirements, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Stefon Tarell Wigfall, 26, Village Drive, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

William Edwards, 26, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Christopher Allan Fulghum, 39, Commonwealth Ave., Port Wentworth – Possession of methamphetamine.

April Lynn Gordon, 39, Mockingbird Lane, Springfield – Possession of amphetamine, affixing materials that reduce light transmission to windows/windshields, possession and use of drug related objects.

James Malcolm Wilkes, 57, Skydrive – Driving while lecense suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Alil Jaqwan Adams, 34, Randall St., Sylvania – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Jalissa Tranell-Tylynn Booker, 19, Oak Hollow Drive – Theft by shoplifting.

Kenneth Anthony Drew, 26, Highway 204, Ellabell – Possession of methamphetamine.

Samuel Oneal Mackey, 45, South Bend Road – Deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more/bad checks $1,500 or more/felony.

Garien Mikayla Mells, 17, Braxton Manor Drive, Port Wentworth – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Townshonda Elise Monique Hill, 39, Morris St. – Theft by shoplifting.

Emerson Bernard Raymond, 57, Best St. – Criminal trespass/family violence, two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, two charges fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Aliyah Theresa Samoisette, 18, Buckeye Road, East Dublin – Theft by shoplifting.

James Russell Sanders, 44, May Road, Ellabell – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jayden Matthew Doran, 18, Royal Oak Court. Guyton – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Lniya Nykiria McFarlin, 20, Jamaica Drive, Augusta – Wanted person from Jenkins County.

Areonna Maria Milliken, 21, Carrie St., Allenhurst – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Antolin Pimentel, 39, Country Road, Monevalle, Ala. – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a valid license.

Michael Alexander Phillips, 24, Mud Road, Brooklet – Simple battery/family violence.

Stevetavis Ahligoiah Roberson, 23, Agerwyn Road, Portal – DUI less safe drugs, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, no insurance, suspended registration.

Jacob Edward Thompson, 24, Broomsedge Lane, Kathleen – Impeding the flow of traffic, failure to maintain lane, DUI less safe alcohol.

Alma Delia Reyes, 27, Sandpiper Drive – DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license/misdemeanor.

Gregorio Soberano Torres, 61, Pin Tail Lane – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, following too closely.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Kolby Ken Bruner, 21, Highway 17 South, Guyton – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, lighted headlights/or other headlight requirements, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, failure to maintain lane.

Department of Community Supervision

Justin Tyreek McDonald, 25, Cottonwood Apts., Rincon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 15 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 21 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 30 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Jenksins County 911 – One call Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Four calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy