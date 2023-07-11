Police Report - 11/7/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Conrad Pressler, 34, Zetwell Road – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, possession and use of drug related objects.
Austin Travis Bays, 24, Clover Lane – Conversions of payment for real property improvements.
Tevin Lamar Burke, 31, Stadium Walk – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Donald James, 36, Herty Drive, Savannah – Obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency phone call, criminal trespass, theft by taking/motor vehicle, simple assault.
Caleb Clifton Miller, 17, Emanuel Farm Road, Brunswick – Theft by taking/motor vehicle.
Emmanuel James Mosely, 30, Simons Lane – Obstructing EMTs, simple battery, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Lavontee DaQueze Prescott, 24, Taylor St., Pembroke – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Jacqueline Kay Shipman, 73, Kendricks Road, Brooklet – Reckless conduct, criminal trespass, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Michael Anthony Smith, 59, Broomstraw Trace, Ellabell – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Rafeal Donsia Tutt, 34, Michael St., Thomson – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
Jahquan Martel Waiters, 27, Mixon Road – False report of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement/misdemeanor, false report of a crime.
Statesboro Police Department
Tiquan Deion Ballard, 21, Lanier Drive – Two charges simple battery/family violence, two charges criminal trespassing, stalking.
Christian Elisha Brooks, Enterprise Drive, Hinesville – Wanted person from Hinesville PD.
Elisa Ray Brown, 19, West Adams St., Tennile – Improper use of center turn lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Timothy Nathan Castle, 20, Oakwood Road, Thompson – DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Brandie Garcell Jackson, 36, Pamela Lot Way – Simple battery/family violence.
Keion Akmeen Mincey, 24, University Court – Criminal trespass/family violence.
Brandon Scott Poole, 28, Gentilly Road – DUI less safe alcohol.
Robert Lee Shanks, 33, Eagle Branch Lot – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Nataya Leveve Holmes, 44, Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY – DUI less safe drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, headlight requirements, failure to maintain lane.
Lorena Leigh Meneses, 18, South Ralph St., Claxton – Underage possession of alcohol, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
Omar Allen Powell-Jiminez, 18, South Ralph St., Claxton – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possess, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Christian Yandel Flores, 23, Catherine Ave. – Possession of tools for commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal damage to property second degree.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 28 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.
Claxton Police Department — Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; 12 calls Sunday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.
Georgia Southern Police Department – Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Portal Police Department – One call Saturday.
Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 42 calls Sunday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — 25 calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.
Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.
Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.
Metter Fire Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Sunday.
Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Friday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — One rescue call and 27 medical calls Friday; one fire call and 24 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 25 medical calls Sunday.
Candler County EMS — 13 medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; one first responder call and seven medical calls Sunday.
Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and six medical calls Friday; 13 medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.
Calls to Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 39 calls Friday; 45 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.
Air Transports – One call Friday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.
Department of Transportation – One call Friday.
Georgia Power – One call Saturday.
Chatham County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday.
Other agencies — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy