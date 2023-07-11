Police Report - 11/7/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Conrad Pressler, 34, Zetwell Road – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, possession and use of drug related objects.

Austin Travis Bays, 24, Clover Lane – Conversions of payment for real property improvements.

Tevin Lamar Burke, 31, Stadium Walk – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Donald James, 36, Herty Drive, Savannah – Obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency phone call, criminal trespass, theft by taking/motor vehicle, simple assault.

Caleb Clifton Miller, 17, Emanuel Farm Road, Brunswick – Theft by taking/motor vehicle.

Emmanuel James Mosely, 30, Simons Lane – Obstructing EMTs, simple battery, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Lavontee DaQueze Prescott, 24, Taylor St., Pembroke – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jacqueline Kay Shipman, 73, Kendricks Road, Brooklet – Reckless conduct, criminal trespass, simple battery, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Michael Anthony Smith, 59, Broomstraw Trace, Ellabell – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Rafeal Donsia Tutt, 34, Michael St., Thomson – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jahquan Martel Waiters, 27, Mixon Road – False report of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement/misdemeanor, false report of a crime.

Statesboro Police Department

Tiquan Deion Ballard, 21, Lanier Drive – Two charges simple battery/family violence, two charges criminal trespassing, stalking.

Christian Elisha Brooks, Enterprise Drive, Hinesville – Wanted person from Hinesville PD.

Elisa Ray Brown, 19, West Adams St., Tennile – Improper use of center turn lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Timothy Nathan Castle, 20, Oakwood Road, Thompson – DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Brandie Garcell Jackson, 36, Pamela Lot Way – Simple battery/family violence.

Keion Akmeen Mincey, 24, University Court – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Brandon Scott Poole, 28, Gentilly Road – DUI less safe alcohol.

Robert Lee Shanks, 33, Eagle Branch Lot – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Nataya Leveve Holmes, 44, Lincoln Place, Brooklyn, NY – DUI less safe drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, headlight requirements, failure to maintain lane.

Lorena Leigh Meneses, 18, South Ralph St., Claxton – Underage possession of alcohol, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Omar Allen Powell-Jiminez, 18, South Ralph St., Claxton – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possess, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Christian Yandel Flores, 23, Catherine Ave. – Possession of tools for commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal damage to property second degree.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 28 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; 12 calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Friday; five calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern Police Department – Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – One call Saturday.

Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 42 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 25 calls Friday; 15 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Friday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One rescue call and 27 medical calls Friday; one fire call and 24 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 25 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — 13 medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; one first responder call and seven medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and six medical calls Friday; 13 medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 39 calls Friday; 45 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – One call Friday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Department of Transportation – One call Friday.

Georgia Power – One call Saturday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Other agencies — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy