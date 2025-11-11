Police Report - 11/12/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Hunter Logan Grant, 23, Statesboro – Bench warrant/felony.

Marquis Tavollis Kurtz, 25, Savannah – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Travalas Talaun Amere Mincey, 18, Statesboro – Possession of sawed-off shotgun, rifle, machine gun, weapon or silencer.

Terriah Deasia Williams, 22, Bloomingdale – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Amanda Mae Woodard, 41, Ellabell – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Rashod Jamal Eason, 38, Reidsville – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, simple battery/family violence.

Xavier Nahgee Kearse, 22, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Candace Denshika Weaver, 27, Augusta – Battery.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Dustin Grant Phillips, 26, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Romez Marquis Jones, 20, Pooler – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 33 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 39 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 32 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 24 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 25 calls Monday.

Air Transports – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – 13 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy