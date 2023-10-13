Police Report - 10/13/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Murrill DeKovan Drink, 39, Old Dairy Road, Ailey – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Keith Marshall Bozeman, 36, Fox Court, Bloomingdale – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Joshua Alejandro Fernandez, 17, Georgia Ave. – Armed robbery.
Kyair Lavon Footman, 21, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.
Jalereon Jacquan-Anterious Kirkland, 23, Statesboro Highway, Sylvania – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Shawn Patrick McGlamery, 29, Highway 80 West, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Zellie Jane Roberts, 69, Womack Road, Garfield – Violation of Georgia Protection of Elder Persons Act of 2000.
Jason Marquail Sampson, 45, Old Waynesboro Highway, Hiltonia – False imprisonment.
Michael Ernest Warnell, 41, Kendricks Road, Brooklet – Bench warrant/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Clinton Jack Frost, 43, West Main St. – Terroristic threats and acts.
Quiani Kai Hinesman, 34, Brampton Ave. – Theft of lost/mislaid property/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.
Cedric Jackson, 67, Success Court – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Calvin Daniel Keel, 45, Bea Dot Way – Simple battery/family violence.
Donnavon Maurice Owes, 37, Morris St. – Wanted from Wayne County.
Megha Elizabeth Raucci, 39, Whitney Court, North Augusta – DUI three hours or more .08G three hours or more, three charges DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.
Victor Randolph Sykes, 64, Anthony St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, criminal trespass.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Rodrick Devon Larry, 34, East Main St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – 11 calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one coroner call and 35 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls, one first responder call and 19 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 37 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.
Air Transport – One call Tuesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Covington Police Department – One call Tuesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – 11 calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy