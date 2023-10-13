Police Report - 10/13/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Murrill DeKovan Drink, 39, Old Dairy Road, Ailey – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Keith Marshall Bozeman, 36, Fox Court, Bloomingdale – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Joshua Alejandro Fernandez, 17, Georgia Ave. – Armed robbery.

Kyair Lavon Footman, 21, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.

Jalereon Jacquan-Anterious Kirkland, 23, Statesboro Highway, Sylvania – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Shawn Patrick McGlamery, 29, Highway 80 West, Portal – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Zellie Jane Roberts, 69, Womack Road, Garfield – Violation of Georgia Protection of Elder Persons Act of 2000.

Jason Marquail Sampson, 45, Old Waynesboro Highway, Hiltonia – False imprisonment.

Michael Ernest Warnell, 41, Kendricks Road, Brooklet – Bench warrant/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Clinton Jack Frost, 43, West Main St. – Terroristic threats and acts.

Quiani Kai Hinesman, 34, Brampton Ave. – Theft of lost/mislaid property/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Cedric Jackson, 67, Success Court – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Calvin Daniel Keel, 45, Bea Dot Way – Simple battery/family violence.

Donnavon Maurice Owes, 37, Morris St. – Wanted from Wayne County.

Megha Elizabeth Raucci, 39, Whitney Court, North Augusta – DUI three hours or more .08G three hours or more, three charges DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Victor Randolph Sykes, 64, Anthony St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Rodrick Devon Larry, 34, East Main St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Tuesday; 30 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Tuesday; 10 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – 11 calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one coroner call and 35 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls, one first responder call and 19 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Tuesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 37 calls Tuesday; 38 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Covington Police Department – One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – 11 calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy