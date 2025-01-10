Police Report - 10/1/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Benemon, 46, Statesboro – Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.

Alexander Blaze Bryan, 34, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of methamphetamine.

Savannah Elizabeth Shaw, 31, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

David Robert Wilson, 62, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Keith Allen Barbar, 57, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Derrick Sharshem Peoples, 24, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

James Bon McClendon – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony,

bench warrant/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 27 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One fire call and nine medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 31 calls Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Other agencies – 10 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy