Police Report - 10/1/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Benemon, 46, Statesboro – Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
Alexander Blaze Bryan, 34, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of methamphetamine.
Savannah Elizabeth Shaw, 31, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.
David Robert Wilson, 62, Statesboro – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Keith Allen Barbar, 57, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.
Derrick Sharshem Peoples, 24, Statesboro – Disorderly conduct.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
James Bon McClendon – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony,
bench warrant/misdemeanor.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Five calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Monday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.
Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – One call Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 27 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – One fire call and nine medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 31 calls Monday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.
Other agencies – 10 calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy