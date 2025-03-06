'Petty' dispute leads to 3 shot in Statesboro

Three people were wounded during a shooting incident Thursday afternoon at a Statesboro apartment complex.

According to Statesboro Police Department Chief Mike Broadhead, an argument between roommates at Southern Downs apartments ended up in the parking lot with shots fired and three people suffering gunshot wounds.

Broadhead said all three were taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

Southern Downs is located on Georgia Ave., just off Highway 67 behind the First Presbyterian Church.

“This evolved from a petty roommate dispute that, apparently, has been going on for months,” Broadhead said. “These two individuals just cannot get along. They dragged their families into to it. They tried to drag their friends into it.”

Early Thursday afternoon, Broadhead said there were at least five people inside the apartment.

“The thing escalated,” he said. “They went outside to the parking lot and somebody pulled a gun and maybe a couple of other people pulled guns and started shooting at each other. And we're still honestly just trying to figure it out.

“People are being cooperative, but it's just difficult that the story is so convoluted. We're just trying to sort through it, but we know that we had three people get hit by gunfire.”

Broadhead said, at this time, detectives believe five people were involved directly in the incident, but they are still interviewing family members and friends of the people involved who were at the scene.

Detectives questioned two of the five people involved who were not shot, but they are still uncertain exactly how many guns were used in the incident and who shot whom, Broadhead said.

He said most of the evidence in the parking lot has been collected and they were securing warrants to search the inside of vehicles and the apartment.

Broadhead said the people involved in the shooting he estimated were in their 20s.

He said detectives were still trying to understand why the dispute developed into a potentially deadly incident.

“I think it's typical roommate stuff,” Broadhead said. “Like they're just rubbing each other the wrong way, so every little thing becomes a problem. But, none of its really that big of a problem, right? But they're in so close proximity to each other and not getting along.”

Still, he said from what he understands so far, the argument “should have resulted, at most, in a fist fight. It should not have been in a gun fight.”

“There are just too many people who are not in control of their emotions who also possess firearms,” Broadhead said. “They lose control in the moment and then look back and see what they shouldn’t have done.”

Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call the Statesboro Police Department at (912) 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the SPD website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.