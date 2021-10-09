Pembroke man gets 20+ years for meth trafficking

A Pembroke man and known gang member and leader in a major methamphetamine trafficking operation was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for spreading drugs into coastal and south Georgia.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Georgia, David Hamilton Sharpe, a/k/a “David Dukkedoff,” of Pembroke was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison, said David H. Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Sharpe, 28, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute More than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine, and U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker also recommended that Sharpe serve his sentence outside the Southern District. Sharpe also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after completion of his prison terms.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Violent, armed drug traffickers and criminal gang members are a clear and present danger to our communities,” Estes said. “We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to make our streets safer by identifying these criminals and holding them accountable.”

Sharpe was among 35 defendants indicted as part of Operation Stranded Bandit, as described in the indictment unsealed in December 2020 in USA v. Baker et al.

Sharpe, a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang, was incarcerated in state prison during the three years of the investigation and used contraband cell phones to direct shipments of methamphetamine from the Atlanta area and into the Southern District. During a search of his residence in October 2019, just one month after his release from state prison, Sharpe was arrested after agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found him in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and multiple firearms.

The arrest took place in Bryan County, from which Sharpe previously had been judicially banished.

The investigations and prosecutions of Operation Stranded Bandit, coordinated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, targeted widespread, gang-related drug trafficking organizations in the Southern District and beyond.

Of the 35 defendants charged in Operation Stranded Bandit, at least 26 have entered guilty pleas with 17 of them sentenced to prison terms of up to 292 months.

“These sentences are the direct result of our partnership with state, local and other federal law enforcement agencies across Georgia” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka. “Violent criminal organizations such as the Ghostface Gangsters impact both large and small communities across our state, and we will continue to target this and similar the organizations and disrupt their criminal enterprises.”

The case is being investigated by agencies including the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF, the DEA, the GBI, the Savannah-Chatham Counter Narcotics Team, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, and the Richmond Hill Police Department.

It is being prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys E. Greg Gilluly Jr. and Jennifer J. Kirkland.