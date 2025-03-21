One Boro to host third annual Longest Table event April 5

The City of Statesboro’s One Boro Commission will host its third annual The Longest Table event on Saturday, April 5 from 4-6 p.m.

According to a release from the city, the public is invited to attend an “afternoon of fellowship, food and celebration of all that makes Statesboro a beautifully diverse and welcoming community.”

The event will take place in in the alleyway outside the Georgia Southern University City on East Main Street, next to City Hall.

After postponing the 2024 event, Longest Table organizers said they are looking forward to setting the table and gathering once more.

“We are excited to collaborate with the City of Statesboro to host a transformative community event that will connect all parts of our city and county,” said One Boro Commission co-Chairs Dr. Karen Naufel and Dr. Candice Bodkin. “During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet each other and discuss ideas on how to create an even greater sense of community.”

Event organizers say there will be facilitators placed at each table that will pose questions to keep the conversation going. The questions are meant to be conversational and casual. Some examples of questions that may be posed are: “What does it mean for you to be part of the Statesboro community?” or “What do you want to see improved in our community?”

In addition to the communal meal, Longest Table participants will have the opportunity to view and select their favorite entries in the Multimedia Diversity Showcase. The showcase will feature local groups and businesses demonstrating how they celebrate diversity.

Members of the public are invited to submit a short one to two-minute video highlighting the work their group, business or organization does to foster welcoming and belonging in Statesboro and Bulloch County. Submissions are due by Friday, March 28. Videos can be submitted via email to hr@statesboroga.gov.

To learn more about the One Boro Commission, visit www.statesboroga.gov/oneboro.