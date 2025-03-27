As of its public grand opening, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America directly employs a few more than 1,200 people, and the promised total of 8,500 jobs at the main plant and its five onsite suppliers is expected to be realized by 2031. But far from rolling back expectations, company officials on Wednesday announced a future expansion of capacity from the original 300,000 to 500,000 cars a year.
Not 300,000 cars a year, but 500,000
Hyundai Metaplant marks grand opening with boost in production goal, but 1/3 or more will be hybrids
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter