No word yet on Marc Wilson bond

Felony-murder defendant William Marcus “Marc” Wilson and others interested in his case were still awaiting word on his second chance at bond as of Monday evening.

Wilson, 22, is charged with causing the June 14 death of Haley Hutcheson, 17, and also faces five aggravated assault charges and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Hutcheson was riding in a pickup truck on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Statesboro with four other young people when she was hit by a bullet Wilson allegedly fired from his car. His defense attorneys assert that he was defending himself and his girlfriend from a racist attack by occupants of the truck.

Judge Michael T. Muldrew, who had denied bond for Wilson at the conclusion of an Aug. 18 hearing, conducted a bond reconsideration hearing Dec. 15 along with Wilson’s arraignment on the charges in Bulloch County Superior Court. Muldrew said he hoped to compare testimony from the two hearings and make a decision in a few days on whether to release Wilson while he awaits trial.

Asked shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, Bulloch County Clerk of Courts Heather Banks McNeal had not received a ruling and said she did not know when to expect one.

During the arraignment, Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney-elect Daphne Totten read the charges returned in a Nov. 4 indictment by a Bulloch County grand jury. Lead defense attorney Francys Johnson entered Wilson’s not guilty pleas to all counts and formally noted that he is seeking a jury trial.

The earliest date for a trial or further proceedings now would be March 1, according to the court calendar. Wilson has been in jail since turning himself in June 17.