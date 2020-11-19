No injuries in Willow Pond fire

An early evening fire at Willow Pond Senior Care Wednesday forced the evacuation of all residents at the facility on Country Club Road in Statesboro, but no one was injured during the incident.

Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said the fire may have started in the attic area of Willow Pond’s front entrance and business area. It was sparked by a possible electrical issue, he said.



Wynn said the 27 residents of the main facility and the 11 residents of the memory care unit were immediately evacuated to Statesboro First Baptist Church to keep everyone warm on a cold night.



While there was not a lot of physical damage to the facility, Wynn said all electrical power is out in the main areas and smoke permeated the facility.



The memory unit, however, was unaffected and all 11 residents will be returned there later Wednesday night, he said.



The 27 residents of the main facility will be picked up by local family members or relocated to Willow Pond’s sister facility in Richmond Hill, Wynn said.



Wynn said he did not know how long Willow Pond’s main residential area would be closed.



Deputy Chief Bobby Duggar and several units of the Statesboro Fire Department responded to Willow Pond, which is located at the intersection of Country Club Road and the Bypass.

