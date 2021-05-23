New camps, new instructors at area arts camps in 2021

By ANGYE MORRISON

amorrison@discoveringbulloch.com





Summer camps are set to kick off at the Averitt Center for the Arts at the end of this month, with new instructors and new camps. New visual arts camps include Creative Critters, Eco Art, Art Around the World, All About Color, Super Heroes of the Art World, Advanced Sculpture, Adult Clay Camp, Sewing and Fashion Camp, Read Set Create, Fiesta Camp, Fun with Fibers, Ocean Week and Artsy Animals.

Camps are offered in the morning and the afternoon at a cost of $125 each, and all day camps are $175.The first camps are set to be held May 31 through June 4. Kids can participate in dance, music and arts camps that week. Camps run weekly through the end of July.

Visual Arts Director Kim Riner says new instructors this year include Sam Sheffield, Shaniah Sheffield and Jackie Bolton.

Bolton, who will be teaching Creative Critters, Artsy Animals, Eco Art, Art Around the World, Super Heroes of the Art World and Fun with Fiber, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in December 2019, and she says the company she worked for was sold to a corporation that same month. The change was a blessing in disguise.

“After 41 years of working, I had time to myself and to visit family and friends until the COVID stuff happened,” she said. “I applied to a master’s program across the country and I am so happy I was accepted to Georgia Southern.”

Bolton is a painter who loves to draw with pastels, charcoal and graphite pencils. She says she has worked mostly in watercolor and oils when it comes to painting, but she also loves textiles like beads, yarn and fiber.

“I am now painting with fabrics. I have been creating works in new and vintage textiles, found objects, and bits and pieces scooped up from my studio floor. I love to work with my hands in all forms of arts and crafts. I am happy as long as I am creating,” she said.

Bolton says she loves to make something out of nothing, or “next to nothing.” She gave some thought to a class for kids, and has always encouraged her younger family members to continue to create. She has many years of teaching art and craft classes under her belt as well.

“There is so much freedom and purpose in creating and unfortunately creativity is not always championed once kids get in school. Children and adults benefit from using their hands to make things whether it is art, crafts, music, woodwork, food,” she said.

Bolton enjoys trying to be as eco-friendly as possible in her art