Motorcycle driver slightly injured after Friday night pursuit

One man suffered minor injuries after the motorcycle he was driving crashed while being pursued by Bulloch County Sheriff deputies Friday night.

According to an email from Capt. Crystal Zion, the DPS Public Information Officer for the Georgia State Patrol in Atlanta, the driver of the motorcycle was being pursued by Bulloch SO deputies when he came to the Harville Road/Highway 46 intersection.

"The driver of the motorcycle abruptly slowed at the intersection, causing himself to fall over the front of the motorcycle and into the roadway," Capt. Zion said. "The motorcycle overturned and stopped. The driver fled on foot into the woods where he was captured."



The name of the driver has not been released.

Reportedly, two motorcycles were racing up and down on Josh Deal Road and Harville Road about 9 p.m. Thursday. Bulloch County deputies engaged in a pursuit, which resulted in the minor crash of the one motorcycle. The second motorcycle driver, reportedly, was not caught.

The Harville Road/Highway 46 intersection was blocked for about one hour.