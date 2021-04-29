More movie extras needed in southeast Georgia

"We are looking for all ages for both productions," Marinella said. "It's a great way to earn some extra money and get behind the scenes of how movies and major productions are made."

To learn more about the productions Marinella is casting for and the specific extras that are needed, go to https://kaast.app/bmc-calendar. If you have not registered to be an extra, the link will guide you on how to register. If you are registered, you can click on the links and apply to become an extra.

Information also is available on Marinella's Facebook page — Bill Marinella Casting in Savannah.

Filming for the productions will take place in Midway, Hinesville, Pooler, Ludowici and Savannah. Extras for the Tyler Perry production will earn $200 per day. The Netflix series will pay at least $154 per day for an extra.

"One of the keys to be an extra is to be flexible with your schedule and we know it can be tough to take a day off from work," he said. "But at $200 a day, that may get a few more people to make it worth their while to take a few days off. Plus, you get to be in a movie, which is a lot of fun."

As a casting director, Marinella's job is to find what are commonly known as extras that are seen in the background of most movies.

"I'm hired by a production company to find people who want an opportunity to be in the movies," he said.