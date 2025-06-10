ATLANTA – The Alabama-based company planning to open a titanium mine adjacent to the Okefenokee Swamp has not submitted $2.1 million in financial assurances required to get a permit from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. Georgia law requires applicants for surface mining permits to submit such assurances to the state to ensure they will have the financial wherewithal to complete site reclamation once they finish mining activities.
Mining project near Okefenokee on hold as applicant struggles financially
