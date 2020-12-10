Millen suspect shot by federal agents; GBI investigating

A domestic violence suspect was critically wounded Tuesday in a police-involved shooting in Millen.

The U.S. Marshal Service requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation look into the incident where a suspect sought on warrants survived a single gunshot wound.

U.S. Marshals Service agents and Millen Police officers were in the area of Herndon and Williams streets in Millen around 3:44 p.m. Tuesday, searching for Larry Jackson, 29, “who had active warrants for events that took place on the previous date during a domestic dispute,” said Statesboro Region 5 GBI Special Agent-in-Charge John Durden. ”Officers located Jackson near Herndon Street after a foot chase ... During the confrontation, one of the Deputy U.S. Marshals fired his weapon, striking Jackson.”

During the following investigation, a weapon was found where Jackson had been when he was shot. Jackson was treated at the scene by EMTs before being transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, he said. No officers were injured during the incident.

A Millen Police employee told the Statesboro Herald Wednesday the case is “closed to questions” during the GBI investigation, and said details of the domestic dispute in which Jackson was allegedly involved and for which he was issued warrants were unavailable.

GBI Region 5 “will continue its independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review,” Durden said. “This is the 90th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020.”





Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.







