Nearly 200 Bulloch County fifth and sixth graders competed in the 42nd annual Penny Sikes Math Tournament at Southeast Bulloch High School on Saturday, March 8.

The Southeast Bulloch Middle School team took top honors in the individual, ciphering and overall competitions.

Hye-Yoon Kim, left, and Grace Choi of the Southeast Bulloch Middle School math team give a thumbs up after correctly answering a problem in the ciphering contest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Julia P. Bryant Elementary School math team celebrates their first-place finish in the ciphering portion of Saturday's tournament. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Penny Sikes herself takes in the ciphering competition during the 42nd Annual Penny Sikes Math Tournament at Southeast Bulloch High School. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Brooklet Elementary School fifth graders Katy Durach and Chloe Wolfe put their heads together to solve a problem in the ciphering portion of the 42nd Annual Penny Sikes Math Tournament at Southeast Bulloch High School on Saturday, March 8. BES came in second in the ciphering contest but took home the overall fifth grade trophy. - photo by SCOTT BRYAN/staff



Sixth grader individual winner Oliver Zhang helps his Southeast Bulloch Middle School teammates tackle a problem in the ciphering portion of the42nd Annual Penny Sikes Math Tournament. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff