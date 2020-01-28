Man survives shot to face

A man shot in the face during a Saturday afternoon fracas was treated and released, but police are seeking the public’s help in identifying those involved.

One man was arrested in connection to the shootout, but police recovered several rifle and pistol casings and shells at the Pine Street location, indicating several suspects were involved, said Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins.

Around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, “SPD patrol officers heard what they believed to be gunshots coming from the area of Pine Street,” he said.

“Multiple officers responded to that area, where they made contact with a 31-year-old male shot in the face.”

Officers saw a Chevrolet Impala attempting to leave the area minutes after the shots were fired.

“The Impala rapidly backed away from officers before the driver … abandoned it and fled on foot,” he said.

The suspect, later identified as Courtney Raynard Spann, 28, of Oakwood Drive, was taken into custody by other patrol officers a short distance away. Inside the Impala, officers found “several rifles plainly visible” in the back seat, he said.

During investigation, detectives found numerous rifle- and pistol-caliber shell casings. A Pine Street home and three vehicles were struck by the gunfire, and after detectives obtained search warrants for two homes and the vehicles associated with the incident, they found drug evidence as well as several rifles believed to be involved in the incident.

Spann remains without bond at the Bulloch County Jail, charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of party to the crime of aggravated assault, and one count of obstruction, Akins said.

“Other charges are possible as the investigation unfolds,” as well as further arrests, he said.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment of his injuries. He was later stabilized and released from care.

Police need the public’s help in solving the case and assure residents that tips can remain confidential, Akins said.

“At this point in the investigation, detectives are examining the motives behind the shooting. It appears that there were multiple shooters involved, and detectives are attempting to identify them all. Detectives believe that there were multiple citizens outside on Pine Street when the shots were fired and are asking any of them to come forward.”

Citizen tips are vital in keeping neighborhoods safe, he said.

“The safety of a community begins with its citizens, and what they know solves cases. Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Jodie Tanner at (912) 764-9911.”