Main Street cancels First Friday events

In an email sent Friday afternoon, Main Street Statesboro announced it was canceling the First Friday events for the remainder of 2024, including the Taste of Statesboro event set for Sept. 6.

The emailed was signed by the Downtown Development Authority and cites a “threatened legal action between the DSDA and the Bulloch Action Coalition” as the reason behind its decision not to stage the monthly events for September through December.

Below is the statement released in the email:

“I hope this message finds you well. It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the difficult decision to cancel the remaining 2024 First Friday events. This decision comes in light of a recently threatened legal action between the DSDA and the Bulloch Action Coalition, which has compelled us to reevaluate our capacity to host these cherished, family-friendly community gatherings.

“First Fridays have always been a beacon of creativity, positivity, community spirit and local connection, and we understand how much these events mean to you – our dedicated community, our friends and our families. The vibrant atmosphere, the showcase of local talent and the opportunity to connect with fellow community members have been the essence of what makes our First Friday events special.

“We want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly. Our priority is to promote the economic development and historical preservation of our downtown area by providing a family-friendly event to showcase our beloved Statesboro community. We are actively working with legal counsel to navigate this situation and are hopeful for a resolution that will allow us to resume our events as soon as possible.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time. We encourage you to stay connected with us through our social media channels and newsletters for updates on the situation. Your enthusiasm and love for First Fridays inspire us to continue working towards bringing our community together.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to celebrating with you again soon.”

Development Authority executive director Allen Muldrew declined to comment any further.

On its Facebook page, the Bulloch Action Coalition posted the following response:

“It is disappointing that the DSDA would choose to cancel First Friday events instead of simply allowing the citizens of Bulloch County (and beyond) to practice their First Amendment rights. This is a choice that THEY made. Our choice was to have our rights protected at a taxpayer-funded event by allowing us to participate. Instead, they would rather eliminate the event. We anticipate them figuring out a way to hold these events in the future while limiting citizens' rights. We would not be surprised if they rebranded the event in an attempt to hide previous violations.

“The DSDA is wrong in this decision and is once again hurting our community. We will continue to use our rights to fight for our community. The voices of the citizens will be heard.”

The Statesboro Herald will report more information about this story next week.

