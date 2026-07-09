As America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, we're reminded that our nation's strength has always begun in its local communities. Long before there were national chains and online marketplaces, neighbors relied on local merchants, tradesmen and family businesses to provide the goods, services and relationships that helped communities grow and prosper.

The same independent spirit that inspired our founders in 1776 still lives on today every time someone chooses to support a locally owned business. Every dollar spent locally helps create jobs, supports local schools and charities, and keeps our hometowns vibrant for future generations.

At McKeithen's Hardware, we've always believed that a hardware store is about much more than nuts, bolts and paint. It's about helping a neighbor finish a project, offering advice from people who know the products they sell, and being part of the community through good times and challenging ones.

As we celebrate 250 years of American independence, we're grateful for the opportunity to continue the tradition of local ownership and personal service. Thank you for choosing to shop local and for helping ensure that independent businesses remain an important part of our community for generations to come.