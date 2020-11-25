Coldwell Banker Conner Realty team grows with Statesboro

For over 25 years, Coldwell Banker Conner Realty has served the city of Statesboro and the surrounding area. As our beautiful city grows, so has their team. The agency is proud to announce two new additions to the Coldwell Banker family here in Bulloch County.





Conner Realty welcomes Andrea May and Samantha Reagin to their team. These dynamic women serve their customers with the perfect blend of fresh ideas and solid training and experience that makes them excellent assets to the area’s trusted name in real estate. Both focusing on residential and commercial sales, they are each looking forward to bringing their previous experience in sales to their new positions. “I enjoy being able to work with people on their terms, when and where they need me to be,” explains May. “I love that every day is different.”





It is much more than the variety that gives these agents a passion for their work. Each of them practices the standard of excellent service that customers have come to know from Coldwell Banker agents. They each endeavor to make the process of buying or selling a home or property as easy as possible for the client.

In spite of the pandemic, they have each been successful in helping clients find the perfect home, property, or buyer, and their successful sales records speak to their skill and passion for their work.

“Building long lasting trustworthy relationships is how I have been successful,’ May states. This dedication to her clients is held by Reagin, as well. Although both are newer to real estate, their fresh perspective combined is upheld by a team of experienced, successful realtors with a long-standing reputation for success in real estate.





Coldwell Banker has long been a leader in their field, and Conner Realty is no exception to that rule. May and Reagin look forward to carrying on that tradition. If you are hoping to purchase a home or commercial property, visit cbconnerrealty.com and discover how Andrea, Samantha, and the team at Coldwell Banker Conner Realty can help you find the perfect property to meet your needs.



