Local kids welcome spring at annual Greek Spring Fling
Seven student Greek organizations at Georgia Southern University joined together Sunday, April 13, 2025, to host their third annual Spring Fling for children in Bulloch County at Mill Creek Park in Statesboro.
The event included an Easter egg hunt along with inflatables, face painting, yard games, crafts and a golf cart train.
The philanthropic event benefits Fostering Families Bulloch.