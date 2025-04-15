By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Local kids welcome spring at annual Greek Spring Fling
Spring Fling 2.jpg
Eight-year-old Daceon Johnson, right, finds an egg during the Spring Fling Egg Hunt at Mill Creek Park on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Johnson is a second-grader at Mattie Lively Elementary School. (JASON MARTIN/special)

Seven student Greek organizations at Georgia Southern University joined together Sunday, April 13, 2025, to host their third annual Spring Fling for children in Bulloch County at Mill Creek Park in Statesboro. 

Spring Fling 1.jpg
A’Laylah Jones, 9, a student at Langston Chapel Elementary School, gets some Easter eggs painted or her face by Ellie Wingate, a Georgia Southern sophomore and a sister in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. (JASON MARTIN/special)

Spring Fling
The Easter Bunny blows a kiss to 2-year-old Marlee Iler, of Brooklet, during the annual Spring Fling on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Iler was a little unsure about going over to the big bunny, so she stayed with her mom and waved instead. (JASON MARTIN/special)

The event included an Easter egg hunt along with inflatables, face painting, yard games, crafts and a golf cart train. 

Spring Fling 3.jpg
Macey Davis, far right, helps Chloe with a bunny handprint activity during the annual Spring Fling. Davis is a sophomore in the Chi Omega sorority. (JASON MARTIN/special)

Spring Fling 5.jpg
Three-year-old Oliver Arnold gets some help from Georgia Southern sophomore Alyssa Jantosciak, with the Chi Omega sorority, at Sunday’s Spring Fling. (JASON MARTIN/special)

The philanthropic event benefits Fostering Families Bulloch. 

Spring Fling 4.jpg
Laney Waters, center, helps her nieces True Bodiford, 2, right, and Colbie Eskew, 5, who attends pre-K at Portal Elementary School, open the Easter eggs they found on their hunt. (JASON MARTIN/special)

Spring Fling 6.jpg
Feona Gibson watches her son Allen participate in the bean bag toss Sunday. (JASON MARTIN/special)

