Local kids welcome spring at annual Greek Spring Fling

Seven student Greek organizations at Georgia Southern University joined together Sunday, April 13, 2025, to host their third annual Spring Fling for children in Bulloch County at Mill Creek Park in Statesboro.

A’Laylah Jones, 9, a student at Langston Chapel Elementary School, gets some Easter eggs painted or her face by Ellie Wingate, a Georgia Southern sophomore and a sister in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. (JASON MARTIN/special)



The Easter Bunny blows a kiss to 2-year-old Marlee Iler, of Brooklet, during the annual Spring Fling on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Iler was a little unsure about going over to the big bunny, so she stayed with her mom and waved instead. (JASON MARTIN/special)



The event included an Easter egg hunt along with inflatables, face painting, yard games, crafts and a golf cart train.

Macey Davis, far right, helps Chloe with a bunny handprint activity during the annual Spring Fling. Davis is a sophomore in the Chi Omega sorority. (JASON MARTIN/special)

Three-year-old Oliver Arnold gets some help from Georgia Southern sophomore Alyssa Jantosciak, with the Chi Omega sorority, at Sunday’s Spring Fling. (JASON MARTIN/special)



The philanthropic event benefits Fostering Families Bulloch.

Laney Waters, center, helps her nieces True Bodiford, 2, right, and Colbie Eskew, 5, who attends pre-K at Portal Elementary School, open the Easter eggs they found on their hunt. (JASON MARTIN/special)

