A 'Literacy Luau' for Read Across America Week
Event held at Statesboro High
The Bulloch County Literacy Council's Second Annual Literacy Luau was held on Tuesday, March 5 at Statesboro High School.
Sponsored again by Bulloch Solutions, the event celebrates Read Across America Week and featured food, games, prizes, learning activities and tons of books.
The event was designed to get students and parents excited about reading.
There were exhibits by several community organizations who are actively working to improve literacy in Bulloch County, including booths offering tips and assistance to parents, child care professionals and volunteers to help make the community more literacy rich.