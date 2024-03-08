By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
A 'Literacy Luau' for Read Across America Week
Event held at Statesboro High
Luau
While trying out some of the bean bag chairs awaiting new homes in a raffle, Odette Parekh reads to son Aahan, 2, during the Bulloch County Literacy Council's Second Annual Literacy Luau . - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Bulloch County Literacy Council's Second Annual Literacy Luau was held on Tuesday, March 5 at Statesboro High School. 

Luau
Sisters Hannah and Peyton Johnson, 9, watch with mom Elizabeth, left, as Literacy Council member Tracy Robinson, center, and Southeast Bulloch High student Kyle Harville bring the book "My Mouth is a Volcano" to life during Bulloch County Literacy Council's Second Annual Literacy Luau - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Sponsored again by Bulloch Solutions, the event celebrates Read Across America Week and featured food, games, prizes, learning activities and tons of books.

Luau
Kyndall Scott, 8, left, and Georgia Southern student and volunteer Jordyn Hill peruse the books available at the Bulloch County Literacy Council's Second Annual Literacy Luau. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The event was designed to get students and parents excited about reading. 

Luau
Liam Mutugi, 5, left, and Amir Chege, 4, get stickers from Gracie Cowart. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

There were exhibits by several community organizations who are actively working to improve literacy in Bulloch County, including booths offering tips and assistance to parents, child care professionals and volunteers to help make the community more literacy rich.

Luau
Tiffany Hedrick watches over the shoulders of sons Bryden, 9, and Kenneth, 3, as they make party hats to celebrate the book "If You Give a Pig A Party." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Luau
After getting leis upon entering, Isaac Smith, 5, sister Naomi, 3, and dad Allen make their way into the festivities at Bulloch County Literacy Council's Second Annual Literacy Luau on Tuesday, March 5 at Statesboro High School. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter