A 'Literacy Luau' for Read Across America Week

The Bulloch County Literacy Council's Second Annual Literacy Luau was held on Tuesday, March 5 at Statesboro High School.

Sisters Hannah and Peyton Johnson, 9, watch with mom Elizabeth, left, as Literacy Council member Tracy Robinson, center, and Southeast Bulloch High student Kyle Harville bring the book "My Mouth is a Volcano" to life during Bulloch County Literacy Council's Second Annual Literacy Luau - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Sponsored again by Bulloch Solutions, the event celebrates Read Across America Week and featured food, games, prizes, learning activities and tons of books.

Kyndall Scott, 8, left, and Georgia Southern student and volunteer Jordyn Hill peruse the books available at the Bulloch County Literacy Council's Second Annual Literacy Luau. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The event was designed to get students and parents excited about reading.

Liam Mutugi, 5, left, and Amir Chege, 4, get stickers from Gracie Cowart. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



There were exhibits by several community organizations who are actively working to improve literacy in Bulloch County, including booths offering tips and assistance to parents, child care professionals and volunteers to help make the community more literacy rich.

Tiffany Hedrick watches over the shoulders of sons Bryden, 9, and Kenneth, 3, as they make party hats to celebrate the book "If You Give a Pig A Party." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



After getting leis upon entering, Isaac Smith, 5, sister Naomi, 3, and dad Allen make their way into the festivities at Bulloch County Literacy Council's Second Annual Literacy Luau on Tuesday, March 5 at Statesboro High School. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





