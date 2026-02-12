Leadership Southeast Georgia class of 2026 includes 3 Bulloch residents

Three Bulloch County residents are part of the Leadership Southeast Georgia class of 2026, which was announced recently.

“The Class of 2026 embodies what Leadership Southeast Georgia is all about by bringing together people who care deeply about this region and are committed to understanding it, strengthening it and leading it well,” said Stephanie Dammen-Morrell, board chair of Leadership Southeast Georgia. “This program creates space for meaningful connection, informed perspective and shared responsibility, and I look forward to the contributions this class will make to the region, both during the program and beyond.”

Sean Fox, owner of Pioneer Design and Marketing, Bethany Gilliam, the director of Career Technical & Agricultural Education for Bulloch County Schools, and Ava Edwards, director of Alumni Relations for Georgia Southern University, represent Bulloch County in the class.

The diverse group of leaders comes from 10 counties in the Southeast Georgia region, according to a release from Leadership Southeast Georgia. The cohort includes professionals from business, government, healthcare, education, economic development, public safety, nonprofit leadership, utilities, military service, communications and infrastructure.

Now through June 2026, the class will participate in a five-month leadership curriculum “designed to equip, empower and connect community leaders to promote positive growth and improve quality of life across the region.”

Participants will travel throughout Southeast Georgia for monthly sessions focused on key regional issues, such as healthcare, education, natural resources, economic development, transportation and regional collaboration.

“Leadership Southeast Georgia is intentionally designed to help leaders see the region as a deeply interconnected system,” said Leia Dedic, vice-chair of Leadership Southeast Georgia. “Participants gain deeper insight into the challenges and opportunities facing our communities while strengthening the relationships that make collaboration possible.”

Other member of the Class of 2026:

• Richard Baker, Greater Works Ministries, Glynn County

• Christopher Benson, City of Pembroke, Bryan County

• Nathan Benson, City of Pembroke, Bryan County

• Katrina Bostick, Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties

• Shayna Bowen, Bouhan Falligant LLP, Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn and Liberty counties

• Emily Cannon, Coastal Electric Cooperative, Bryan, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties

• Tanya Chisholm, Georgia Ports Authority, Chatham County

• Molly Morell, U.S. Army, Liberty County

• Denise M. Cooper, City of Savannah, Chatham County

• Andrew Cosey, Corcoran Austin Hill Realty, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Bryan and Bulloch counties

• Theresa Falker, SNF Holding Company, Liberty County

• Shana Fennell, Diversity Health Center Inc., Liberty and Long counties

• Azsha “Aye” Hankerson, Comcast, Regional Service Area

• Katarina Hoyt, Darien–McIntosh County Chamber of Commerce, McIntosh County

• Caleb Kitchings, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Chatham County

• Robert Kitchings, Hinesville Fire Department, Liberty County

• Malissa MacKay, Liberty County Development Authority, Liberty County

• James Mitchell, Department of Defense, U.S. Army, Chatham and Liberty counties

• Antwone Mohammed, World Trade Center Savannah (SEDA), Regional Service Area

• Vicky Nelson, Coastal Georgia Area CAA Inc., Liberty County

• Zandra Overstreet, Retired, Bulloch and Screven counties

• Chad Pace, Southern Company, Effingham County

• Shannon Phillips, Abshire Public Relations, Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties

• Conni Reynolds, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, Chatham County

• Matthew Saxon, City of Pooler, Chatham and Effingham counties

• Alison Shores, Camden County Chamber of Commerce, Camden County

• Anthony “Tony” Uhrich, Hussey Gay Bell, Regional Service Area

• Alan Volskay, Georgia Power Company, Regional Service Area

• Rebecca Walden, Glynn County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Court, Glynn County

• LaNisha Whitten, Southeast Georgia Health System, Glynn County



