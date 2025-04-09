By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Just three measles cases reported in Georgia — so far
Texas outbreak tops 500
Measles vaccine
A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon, File)
ATLANTA — The surge of measles infections in West Texas connected with the death of two children is prompting Georgia health officials to stress the importance of vaccination against the highly contagious disease. "It's a really very unique and very, very large outbreak," State Epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said Tuesday. "I think that we can expect that this Texas outbreak will likely go on for months more as well."
