ATLANTA — The surge of measles infections in West Texas connected with the death of two children is prompting Georgia health officials to stress the importance of vaccination against the highly contagious disease. "It's a really very unique and very, very large outbreak," State Epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said Tuesday. "I think that we can expect that this Texas outbreak will likely go on for months more as well."
Just three measles cases reported in Georgia — so far
Texas outbreak tops 500
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter